Derrington “Bo” Miller passes away at 66

A community leader, businessman and former political hopeful is gone.

Derrington “Bo” Miller died Sunday (8 April) after he battled cancer for the last two years.

Mr. Miller’s accomplishments run the gamete from founding Cayman’s first think tank to more than three decades in the tourism industry.

Mr. Miller came from humble beginnings in North Side and wanted to make something for himself.

“I was a young guy out of school and I decided I wanted to get out of poverty, my mother was poor, my father died when I was 12, we had nothing, so I worked my way every chance I got,” said Mr. Miller at a ceremony in March.

After working for Price Waterhouse Coopers in 1979, he then built the Northern Lights condominiums in North Side in the late 1980’s.

“I’m probably the only person from the district here in North Side that came back to North Side and invested $3 million bucks in a condo complex up the road called Northern Lights, there wasn’t even electricity up here back then, talk about a gambler,” said Mr. Miller.

At last month’s ceremony in North Side, where a public beach was named after Mr. Miller, people such as friend, Donovan Ebanks took to the microphone to share stories. He says Mr. Miller was a man respected all over the island.

“Bo is a very strong-minded individual, very confident individual, but also someone who was in a lot of ways a maverick sort of thinker,” said Mr. Ebanks

Chairwoman of the North Side District council and relative of Mr. Miller, Mrs. Debra Broderick plans on seeing the renovations for the public beach through, in memory of Mr. Miller.

“So we’re looking forward to having this public beach completed, for it to come to fruition and so that our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everybody can enjoy this beach, it’s a dream of Bo’s and we intend to make it happen, we intend to make it reality,” said Mrs. Broderick.

“Most cases they do this when you’ve passed and for them to speed it up because I’m very sick to do it while I can hear it, how many times you don’t go to a funeral and they say all sorts of nice things about you, but you can’t hear it,” Mr. Miller.

The Tourism Ministry sent through the following statement today:

“Bo had the biggest of hearts and frequently put the needs of others before his own. He was as much-loved for his wisdom and business acumen as he was for his spirit of Cayman kindness, which was evident in all he did thorough his life.”

Mr. Miller was 66 years old.

