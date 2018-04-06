DG 5K registration opens

Looking to get fit? Well, why not join with Cayman’s Civil Service and have some fun while doing just that?

Registration is now open for the DG 5k walk and run and the Deputy Governor is encouraging everyone to come out to help feed Cayman one step at a time.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said 5 charities will benefit from the event saying it will help those in our communities who struggle to afford food.

“We sometimes taking having lunch or breakfast for granted. There are people in our islands that don’t get to decide what they want it. ‘Will I have breakfast? Will I have lunch? So here is an opportunity where we could do something really fantastic and be part of a solution,” said Mr. Manderson.

The events will be held 15 April in Little Cayman, 22 April in Cayman Brac and 29 April in Grand Cayman.

Mr. Manderson said the aim is to raise $60,000.

