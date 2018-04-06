DG on new Governor’s first week

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson say he wants to tap into the mind of Cayman’s new Governor to help with his vision for a world-class civil service.

The Deputy Governor said Governor H.E. Anwar Chowdhury’s experience with the United Kingdom civil services can be utilized to help improve our own civil service, as well as, dealing with other issues.

“He has really great experience he has been a diplomat but he has also been working in the UK civil services for many years. Part of my world class civil service vision I want to tap into his mind on that. How he can work with us but I think we all are very happy to hear that the key priority is crime,” said Mr. Manderson.

Mr. Manderson shared his impression of Governor Chowdhury saying he’s focused and excited to work.

