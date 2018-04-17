Digicel’s This Week in Little League

Here is your look at all the action from around the Cayman Islands Little League for week six:

Girls Softball: Wednesday 11 April

Coldwell Banker 7, Kirk Freeport 5

The 2018 season of CILLA Girls Softball resumed on April 14th after the Easter Break as Coldwell Banker outlasted Kirk Freeport, 7-5, in a well-played game by both teams. Kacie Ramos and Nathania Simpson scored for Coldwell Banker in the first inning but Kirk Freeport levelled the score in their half as Abi Powell and Ariyana Ebanks crossed home. Neither team scored in the second inning but Coldwell Banker added a run in the third as Raina Myles scored on a hit by Deandra Whiteman. Each team scored a single run in the fourth, but Coldwell Banker took the lead for good in the top of the fifth as three runs came around to score. Kirk Freeport battled back with two runs at the end but came up just short. Kacie Ramos, Nathania Simpson and Deandra Whiteman each reached base three times for the victors, while Aurora Whiteman had two key hits and scored a run. Ariyana Ebanks led the Kirk Freeport attack, going three for three, including an inside-the-park homer deep to left field, while teammate Jemilla Frederick reached base in both of her at-bats. Coldwell Banker’s Carmella Yllagan and Kirk Freeport’s Shay Windsor each made excellent catches, actually getting each other out. Coldwell Banker’s Raina Myles turned an unassisted double play at 1B. With the win, Coldwell Banker sits alone in first place after four games.

Saturday, April 14th

Kirk Freeport 5, GCM 3

In Saturday’s Girls Softball action Kirk Freeport took an early lead and held on to defeat GCM, 5-3. In the first inning Kirk Freeport’s Ariyana Ebanks blasted an RBI double to left field, scoring Shay Windsor. Ariyana then scored on a hit by Ashley Thompson to make it 2-0. Kirk Freeport added two more runs in the second inning as Manu Prabhakar and Jemilla Frederick crossed home. In the top of the third GCM clawed back with two runs as Linda Mukarate and Clara Ramos both walked and scored, with Hannah Gibson’s RBI double being the key hit in the inning. Kirk Freeport scored a loan run in their half of the third as Abi Powell drove in Deandra Bush. In the fourth inning GCM loaded the bases with two outs and Lindsay Bodden smacked a solid single to centre, bringing home Thai Merren. On the same play shortstop Shay Windsor tagged out a GCM runner near second base for the final out of the game, preserving the hard-fought win for Kirk Freeport. All three teams are to be congratulated for playing excellent games this week, and pitchers Deandra Bush, Deandra Whiteman and Thai Merren all gave a tremendous effort. The next game is on Wednesday, April 18th, as GCM takes on Coldwell Banker. A reminder that all Little League families are busy selling the popular $5 discount cards and thanks go out to the general public for their support!

AA Division

Tuesday 10th April:

Digicel 7 Logic 3

Saturday 14th April:

Logic 16 Encompass 8

In Tuesday’s AA matchip, strong base running and solid defensive play we on display.

Logic’s Aiden Powery and Johnny Bodden both scored runs with aggressive base stealing. Michael Santiago pitched two strong innings and hit a home run in the 5th. Kaden Hiryok impressed as pitcher in the second inning, while Bodden handled catching duties admirably.

Digicel’s Toby Johns got off to a great start in the first two innings, striking out six of seven batters. Lachlin Lambert provided a steady presence behind the plate. Chad Murphy pitched struck out ten over four innings of work, while Jack Lomax had a big hit in the second to drive in two runs.

Pony Division Deloitte 5 Maples 2 Elvis Ebanks went 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored in the winning effort for Deloitte. Greenlight RE 14 Cayman Water 14 Greenlight RE remains undefeated on the season. Finley Hirst went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs and Kaylyn McLean also went 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored. In the losing effort for CW William McDonald and Lennox Turnham Wheatley were both 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored. Saxon 11 SMP 7 Rogan O’Connell hit his 3rd home run of the season for Saxon. Taylon Duarte went 3 for 3 for SMP with a double, home run and 5 RBIs on the day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

