Digital marketing giants give Cayman companies tricks of the trade

Dozens of Cayman’s marketing professionals came together Monday (16 April) to learn tips of the trade from some of the industry’s best.

It was all a part of Yello Media Group’s Digital Marketing Conference.

Speakers from international giants like Google and Yelp took the stage to help shape how companies in Cayman approach their online products and interactions.

“Marketing professionals need tips and tricks to grow their business, to increase views, to get information,” said Sherron Sashington, of The P3 Solution. “They need professional development so, basically, their business can grow.”

Roughly 125 people attended the conference.

“One of the most important things is not only the knowledge they’re going to get from the presenters but also what they’re going to learn from other attendees,” Yelp’s John Carroll said. “It’s the connections that they’re making in a market with people who have businesses just like them and who are maybe more experienced or less experienced but still an equally valid and valuable point of view.”

