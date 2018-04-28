DOE extracts last tangled bits of ghost net from Cayman’s reefs

31393461_2026131924078293_6159181787651112960_n DOE staffers removed the remaining pieces of a ghost net found drifting through Cayman waters this month. 31400898_2026131990744953_564156177806524416_n DOE staffers removed the remaining pieces of a ghost net found drifting through Cayman waters this month. 31499104_2026131940744958_7594208052908130304_n DOE staffers removed the remaining pieces of a ghost net found drifting through Cayman waters this month. 31603757_2026131867411632_7543679218664603648_n DOE staffers removed the remaining pieces of a ghost net found drifting through Cayman waters this month.

The Department of Environment returned to the site to the east of Rum Point where a large mass of discarded fishing net had snagged on the reef. Their mission: to remove any remaining pieces.

Captain Charles Ebanks discovered the net and towed it in to shore earlier this month. The net was removed from the water Friday (20 April) and plans are in the works to recycle the net.

The DOE said four staffers successfully removed all of the remaining pieces tangled on the reef.

“Most of the remaining net pieces had weights attached which led to the net getting hooked up before hitting the fringing reef and subsequently kept it submerged,” the DOE explained in a social media post Saturday. “One large section stretched from floats on the surface down to the weighted line which had tangled around coral on the bottom; it would have very effectively continued ghost fishing if not removed.”

With the aid of dive equipment and scissors all remaining sections of the net were cut free from the reef and retrieved, said the DOE.

The DOE added that one fortunate Batwing coral crab was extracted and released.

