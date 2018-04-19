DOE: search for ghost net like ‘finding a needle in a haystack’

The search for a drifting ghost net takes to the skies, with the assistance of Cayman Airways and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit.

But it won’t be easy, said the Department of Environment, who compared locating this floating net of death on the open sea to finding a needle in a haystack.

More than 48 hours after fishermen first spotted this massive ghost net drifting in the waters north of Grand Cayman, and its location is still a mystery.

“Given the length of time between when they found it and the following morning, could’ve put it anywhere from 30 to 40 miles away from the original position, so it to begin with it was trying to find a needle in a haystack,” said DOE Research Officer Bradley Johnson.

Mr. Johnson told Cayman 27 finding this so-called floating net of death won’t be easy, one reason he cited: changes in the weather.

“Even today, it has changed yet again from what it was yesterday so it is impossible to get an idea, to provide any sort of trajectory with out having any idea of where it was 12 hours ago or 24 hours ago,” he said.

The DOE took the search to the skies, enlisting the help of the MRCU’s Thrusher 550-P aircraft flying at low altitude. Tuesday’s (17 April) flight log showed hundreds of miles covered without success.

“I saw the marine life, it was a bit disheartening to see it, especially when you see sharks and significant marine life getting trapped,” said Cayman Airways pilot Lachlan Dyett.

He told Cayman 27 he kept an eye out for the ghost net on Wednesday morning’s (18 April) Twin Otter flight to the sister islands, but to no avail.

“It’s a big ocean out there, and rough weather doesn’t really help, the altitude that we fly at doesn’t really help at all,” he said.

“At this point it is looking less and less likely that we can actually locate this thing,” said Mr. Johnson.

He said in the event the drifting ghost net is located, the DOE will attempt a retrieval. He said this presents its own challenges.

“The size, the weight, the volume, the fact that it is packed with who knows what,” he said. “That right there is just, huge logistical issues in terms of getting it out of the water.”

The DOE said it’s working with some local companies to formulate a contingency plan to retrieve the ghost net if it is found. Cayman 27 understands the MRCU aircraft was sent out late Wednesday afternoon to take another look for the ghost net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

