No sentence yet for a man who indecently exposed himself to two females in a park, this as his case was adjourned until 25 April.

Durney Ebanks pleaded guilty in court to several charges, but the court deferred the sentencing to have further conversations with Mr. Ebanks’s caretaker to determine the best possible punishment and rehabilitation for him.

Mr. Ebanks is expected to be taken from Northward to court tomorrow (25 April) to hear his fate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print