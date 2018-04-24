Encompass presents ‘This Week in Little League’

Here is your look at the Cayman Islands Little League for Monday 23rd April:

Girls Softball

Wednesday 18 April

Coldwell Banker 17

GCM 4

The 2018 Girls Softball season continued on Wednesday 18 April as Coldwell Banker crushed GCM 17-4. Coldwell Banker got off to a torrid start scoring 12 runs in the top of the first inning thanks to some excellent hitting and a handful of GCM errors. Coldwell Banker’s Kacie Ramos, Carmella Ylagan and Deandra Whiteman each went 3-3 at the plate combining for six runs. Raina Myles, Nathania Simpson, Calissa Ylagan and Jialy Archbold-McLaughlin each scored twice on the base path . Whiteman pitched a three-inning complete game, striking out two. For GCM, Clara Ramos and Hannah Gibson led the attack with each going 2-2 for three runs scored. Angelie Bodden added a triple to right field. GCM pitcher Thai Merren struck out five, while second baseman Kris Maxine Aleria turned a nifty double play.

Saturday 21 April

Coldwell Banker 15

Kirk Freeport 1

On Saturday, the red hot Coldwell Banker defeated a short-handed Kirk Freeport team 15-1. Kirk Freeport fielded just eight players on the day with a pitcher, first baseman and three others missing in action. Coldwell Banker scored three runs in the first inning, breaking the game open with a twelve-run second. CB’s Carmella Ylagan, Raina Myles and Kacie Ramos each reached base three times and scored three runs. CB pitcher Deandra Whiteman had another solid game surrendering just three hits and one run while striking out three. Shay Windsor led Kirk Freeport’s attack with a double that scored one. At the halfway point of the season, Coldwell Banker sits atop the standings at 5-1, with Kirk Freeport (3-3) and GCM (1-5) in hot pursuit. The next game is on Wednesday 25th April with GCM taking on Kirk Freeport.

AA Division

Tuesday 17th April

Encompass 8

Digicel 4

Encompass’ Dylan Bergman opened the game on the mound pitching two scoreless innings. Neil McComb struck the first RBI of the game for Encompass bringing home Bergman. The Encompass bats continued to deliver in the second and third innings with Kenya Rostran leading the way with two hits. Holt Riley pitched in with a single while Mathew Pothier smacked a double. Wills Dolbeare’s triple capped off a 4-run second inning with Encompass adding 4 runs in the third. Brodey McComb took the mound for Encompass in the 3rd inning and retired all three batters in order.

In the 4th inning, Digicel were led by a Jaden Jimenez single that brought home Chad Murphy and Toby Johns. Encompass’ Wills Dolbeare made a great catch in the field, while McComb struck out the next three batters to escape the fourth. Digicel pitcher Chad Murphy took control on the mound in the 4th and 5th innings, striking out 10.

Saturday 21st April

Digicel 7

Logic 6

Pony Division

Greenlight RE 13

SMP 6

Kaylyn McLean and Finley Hirst: 1 home run each

Saxon 10

Maples 0

Kylie Booden-Watler: 2-2, 2 RBI

Cayman Water 14

Deloitte 14

