ETH lanes closed after apparent bus fire

Esterley Tibbetts’ southbound lanes remain closed near Public Beach Sunday (8 April) after what appears to be a bus fire.

Details are few and a police spokesperson said she did not have information on the incident.

Cayman 27 was on the scene around 2:20 p.m.

The ETH lanes at the roundabout near Public Beach are closed to southbound traffic.

A bus with Camana Bay signage on the outside was on the shoulder of the road and it appeared the back of the bus burned.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance were on scene.

Cayman 27 will provide more details as they become available.

