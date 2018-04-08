FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
ETH lanes closed after apparent bus fire

April 8, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Esterley Tibbetts’ southbound lanes remain closed near Public Beach Sunday (8 April) after what appears to be a bus fire.

Details are few and a police spokesperson said she did not have information on the incident.

Cayman 27 was on the scene around 2:20 p.m.

The ETH lanes at the roundabout near Public Beach are closed to southbound traffic.

A bus with Camana Bay signage on the outside was on the shoulder of the road and it appeared the back of the bus burned.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance were on scene.

Cayman 27 will provide more details as they become available.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

