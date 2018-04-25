Eco Smart
Execution and timely batting helps Greenies edge Paramount in Elite T20 Finals

April 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Needing eight runs off six deliveries in the final over, Village Greenies’ Zachary McLaughlin’s single clinched the Elite T20 Championship Sunday (22 April) at the Jimmy Powell Oval.

Paramount won the toss and elect to bat first and were lead by Deno McGinnis’ 46. The Greenies however received strong bowling from Man of the Match Alistair Ifill who surrendered just 16 runs and claimed 3 wickets. Paramount finished all out for 126.

In the chase, the Greenies were lead by Chris Palmer who struck 57 runs off 54 balls as the Greenies won by four wickets. Bowler and national team vice captain Alessandro Morris said the team played strong to finish the game.

“We thought that in the beginning stages Paramount got away from us, but I believe the bowlers came back and only bowled 20 runs. I thought that was the biggest difference between us and them.”

Once McGinnis was caught out by Andrew Ledger, Greenies bowlers held Paramount to just 39 runs.

“We played our last ten overs, we calculated shots. All around team effort I’m really happy for the boys, I think it was execution that caused us to win this game.”

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

