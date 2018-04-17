Eco Smart
Family law changes coming, single ground proposed for divorce

April 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government is seeking your feedback on proposed changes to family laws.
Changes could include introduction of gender equality in the payment of maintenance. The abolition of damages for adultery and the recognition of pre-nuptial agreements.
Government seeks input on the Matrimonial Clauses Bill 2018, the Maintenance Bill 2018 and the Family Property (Rights of Spouses) Bill 2018.
The three bills cover a wide range of proposed reforms like the introduction of a single ground for divorce, irretrievable breakdown.
Submissions should be made no later than 8 June, 2018 and should be posted to Cheryl Neblett, First Legislative Counsel, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, P.O. Box 1999, KY1-1104; delivered by hand to the offices of the Attorney General at 5th floor Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, or sent by e-mail to cheryl.neblett@gov.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

