FastTrack Cayman gets thumbs-up from passengers

Government’s new FastTrack Cayman gets the thumbs up from passengers using the pilot programme on Friday (20 April) afternoon.

The novel programme aims to get passengers traveling through Miami International out the Owen Roberts International Airport in quick time.

“We were in and out of the inside of the airport in two or three minutes it was very good.”

Disabilities advocate and former political hopeful Kent McTaggart gives his stamp of approval for government’s new FastTrack Cayman programme launched Friday at Miami International airport.

“If it continues like this I can see nothing but benefits, absolutely fantastic experience,” Mr. McTaggart said.

The programme aims to get passengers originating in Miami heading to Grand Cayman processed through Owen Roberts International quicker by taking care of their paperwork on the front end.

‘Things like this are really, coining the term, progressive, I think that it’s a great thing and it can do nothing, but really enhance the experience,” he added.

A view shared by Eula Cameron the first Cayman Airways passenger to use the service.

“I thought it would have started in Grand Cayman, so I am quite happy to be part, part of the programme,” Ms. Cameron said.

The FastTrack Cayman programme was launched in partnership with US Customs and Border officials and is the first time foreign Customs and Immigration officials are working out of a US airport.

“We have more sets of eyes on flights now, so we are going to share, we are going to work with the Cayman officers that are working here,” said Mike Balero, Asst. Port director passenger operations Miami.

“We are happy to work with them, and look forward to other airlines and governments that want to do this,” said Greg Chin

Communications Director Miami Dade aviation.

Government’s new FastTrack programme pledges to get Cayman Airways passengers out the airport doors in an easy 3 step process of filling out the forms, clearing Immigration and Customs and leaving the lines behind.

Immigration Ministry deputy Chief Officer Michael Ebanks says the FastTrack Cayman programme will run for an initial six months pilot period. He also said discussions are going for other airlines to participate in the programme. Right now it is only for Cayman Airways flights Fridays and Saturdays.

