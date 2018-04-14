Fatality triggers calls for jaywalking ban, pedestrian bridges

One tour bus driver is calling for jaywalking to be outlawed after a 56-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway Thursday morning (12 April).

Another woman says she’s scared to cross the same highway to get to work, but she’s forced to do it almost every day because there aren’t any pedestrian crossings in the area.

“I won’t cross that road, because the amount of cars that go by there and the speed they’re going by, c’mon, seriously, it’s like common sense will tell you not to do it,” said Tracey Seymour with The Tour Company Cayman.

She told Cayman 27 Thursday’s fatal accident shows that Cayman’s roads can be a dangerous place for those on foot. She said it’s high time jaywalking was outlawed.

“I think if you implement a jaywalking law like the United States has and I’m sure other countries have, then maybe people will refrain from doing it, but alongside a jaywalking law they also need to make pedestrian crossings, pedestrian friendly areas for people to walk across,” she said.

“It’s hard, especially for me, I’m small, and sometimes I can barely see the cars, so I really need to wait for a while,” said Kriz Anne Garcia.

She told Cayman 27 crossing the dual carriageway can be frightening.

“Now I’m more scared [after Thursday’s accident], to pass here, but I can’t do anything because I need to go to work, so there is nothing else I can do,” said Ms. Garcia.

She crossed safely, taking her time and waiting for the right moment to dash across the road to the bus stop. She told Cayman 27 a pedestrian bridge should be installed, especially in light of the tragic fatality.

“I think so, because there is a lot of people I see crossing this one, so maybe that’s the safest thing to do to have a bridge to cross,” she said.

While ms. Seymour believes jaywalking should become an offence, she said those behind the wheel should also take more care.

“We need to just go take a step back, look at this incident and realize that, you know, it’s not worth it rushing, it’s not worth your life or someone else’s life rushing,” she said.

The RCIPS confirmed that jaywalking is not against any provision of the traffic law.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and there’s no word yet if charges will be filed against the driver involved in the incident.

