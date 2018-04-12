Eco Smart
FIFA holds governance seminar as football in Cayman takes positive strides forward

April 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
International governing football body FIFA held a financial governance seminar Wednesday (11 April) for associate members from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and Cayman. Financial Governance Programme Manager Dan O’Toole says it’s part of President Gianni Infantino’s ‘FIFA Forward’ initiative providing increased investment and support to associate members.

“There are quite a large new number of obligations on those that receive funds such as financial governance. Our sub division is responsible for explaining to them what is required to them what’s expected of them.”

Theodore Giannikos, Director of Member Association Services, says Cayman Islands Football Association President Alfredo Whitaker has made positive strides since his appointment in November.

“He’s working and really trying to be transparent, and that’s positive. We are here to assist him.”

CIFA qualifies for 5 million USD over a four-year cycle under the FIFA Forward programme.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

