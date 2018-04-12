FIFA holds governance seminar as football in Cayman takes positive strides forward

International governing football body FIFA held a financial governance seminar Wednesday (11 April) for associate members from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and Cayman. Financial Governance Programme Manager Dan O’Toole says it’s part of President Gianni Infantino’s ‘FIFA Forward’ initiative providing increased investment and support to associate members.

“There are quite a large new number of obligations on those that receive funds such as financial governance. Our sub division is responsible for explaining to them what is required to them what’s expected of them.”

Theodore Giannikos, Director of Member Association Services, says Cayman Islands Football Association President Alfredo Whitaker has made positive strides since his appointment in November.

“He’s working and really trying to be transparent, and that’s positive. We are here to assist him.”

CIFA qualifies for 5 million USD over a four-year cycle under the FIFA Forward programme.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

