Filmmaker looks for support, Luna’s Ring is $45,000 in debt

Local Filmmaker Badir Awe says his new film Luna’s Ring has left his team nearly $50,000 in-debt. He says if more investments were made into local artists to help encourage their craft and ensure they stay afloat, he wouldn’t be in this situation.

Fresh from shooting Luna’s Ring in Cuba, Director Badir Awe says he wishes more financial support was available to fund his vision.

“You know there is limited support and to do this film we had to borrow money, we had to borrow $45,000 to produce this film, we couldn’t find the support on island to help us produce the film,” said Film Director, Badir Awe.

Mr. Awe says he is reaching out to both the private sector and the government for support and wants investors to step out of the box when it comes to funding the arts.

“And supporting film in Cayman, you won’t get a financial return, it will be a social return, a cultural return and in many way’s that’s more important than the financial return,” said Mr. Awe.

He says he wishes the film commission had teeth to support filmmakers.

“It falls short of becoming a real film commission because it is not written in legislature and it has no authority to offer rebates or refunds and because it can’t do that and it has no authority to do that, it’s not a real film commission,” said Mr. Awe.

Script writer and actor, Michael “Big Kahuna” Powell says Cayman is missing out on a new revenue source and new job opportunities by not supporting films.

“More jobs for Caymanians, more good jobs, not jobs that are just a paycheck, a career, because films on this crew twenty or thirty professionals in every field and we can make them organically here in Cayman,” said Mr. Powell.

He says the quality of Luna’s Ring will raise the bench mark for locally produced films.

“I’ll be honest, I was fairly intimidated. Like for example one bar scene, the guys were staring at me had such serious faces, it was like the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Mr. Powell.

Mr. Powell says he will be submitting the movie in international film festivals and it will bring more exposure to the Cayman Islands.

We reached out to the film commission on Mr. Awe’s claims and have not heard back, the film is expected to be released this September.

