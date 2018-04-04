Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
News

Flow weighs in on universal network

April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Telecom provider Flow say it looks forward to discussions on how all Internet providers in Cayman can meet their license requirements. A company spokesperson adds the company delivers to the eastern districts.

The statement comes in response to Cayman 27’s inquiries regarding government’s discussions about a publicly funded high-speed broadband network for the eastern districts.

The statement reads, “Consistent with our license, Cable and Wireless operate the most extensive and advanced fixed network in the Cayman Islands including delivery to the eastern districts with coverage of more than 98% of the population of all three islands. We look forward to any discussions on how all operators can meet this basic requirement.”

OfReg’s public consultation on the possibility of a universal service network ends 18 April.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: