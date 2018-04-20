Eco Smart
Fmr. firefighter reacts to last-minute injunction: ‘It’s in God’s hands’

April 19, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Former firefighter Raul Martinez reacts to a last minute injunction Wednesday (18 April) that halts the foreclosure sale of his Lower Valley home.

Mr. Martinez filed for and was granted an injunction in court Wednesday afternoon.

He told Cayman 27 his argument centers on the issue of drive-by evaluations. He said the bank sold his home for just $285,000, but showed Cayman 27 previous evaluations dating from 2008-2012 that place the value of his property in the $700,000 to $800,000 range.

“I’m leaving it in God’s hands, everything is in God’s hands,” said Mr. Martinez. “He knows what is going to take place on the 9th and that I have faith in, God. No mankind, I’ve got faith in God.”

The matter is due back in court May 9th. Mr. Martinez has vowed to resist eviction.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

