Football: Scholars win 2018 Premier League title

After a Bodden Town FC forfeit put Roma United SC in a tie with Scholars International FC at 31 points, all the 2016 champions needed was a draw or a win against Elite Sunday (8 April) to clinch their 20th title in club history.

An O’Neil Taylor penalty in the 17th minute (see video) put Scholars up 1-0 early. Elite would respond in the second half in the 65th minute as Dwayne Wright would level the score for the eventual 1-1 final, giving Scholars their 2nd title in 3 years.

Here is a look at the other scores from the final week of the CIFA Premier League:

Cayman Athletic 5 vs 3 North Side

Sunset FC 4 vs 1 Academy SC

Here is a look at this weekend’s action at the T.E McField Sports Complex:

Charity Shield

Sunday 15 April

4:45pm

Elite SC vs Sunset FC

FA Cup Final

Sunday 15 April

7:00pm

Academy SC vs Elite SC

