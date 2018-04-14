Football: Scholars win 2018 Premier League title

After a Bodden Town FC forfeit put Roma United SC in a tie with Scholars International FC at 31 points, all the 2016 champions needed was a draw or a win against Elite Sunday (8 April) to clinch their 20th title in club history.
An O’Neil Taylor penalty in the 17th minute (see video) put Scholars up 1-0 early. Elite would respond in the second half in the 65th minute as Dwayne Wright would level the score for the eventual 1-1 final, giving Scholars their 2nd title in 3 years.
Here is a look at the other scores from the final week of the CIFA Premier League:
Cayman Athletic 5 vs 3 North Side
Sunset FC 4 vs 1 Academy SC
Here is a look at this weekend’s action at the T.E McField Sports Complex:
