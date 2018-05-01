Former Fire Chief Kirkland Nixon succumbs to his illness

Cayman’s former fire chief Kirkland Nixon has died.

He’s a man known for many things; being a civil servant, fire chief, community leader, advisor, farmer and expert of orchids.

Mr. Nixon succumbed to medical illness this morning (30 April.) He served as Cayman’s first local Fire Chief and had 40 years of service.

Mr. Nixon contributed to the development of the Queen Elisabeth Botanic Park and in honor of his work, the park’s visitor center was named after him. On Monday, the flags at all Government buildings will be flown at half-mast till sunset tomorrow as a mark of respect.

“He always ended up giving me life lessons and two of the most important life lessons were being humble and having a great amount of patience, those are somethings I always take away from Mr. Nixon and use for the rest of my life,” said Manager of the Botanic Park, John Lawrus.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin described Mr. Nixon as a personal friend and mentor.

He said, in an Office of the Premier statement, “On behalf of the Government and people of these islands, I pay tribute to a man whose lifetime of selfless service will endure long after his passing and will continue to benefit Cayman for generations to come.”

