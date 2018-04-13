Eco Smart
Four hurricane names retired from Atlantic basin list

April 12, 2018
Joe Avary
The World Meteorological Organization sends four hurricanes from 2017’s season into retirement.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate were deemed so destructive and deadly the WMO committee voted to replace them on the Atlantic basin names list, which repeats every six years.

When 2023 rolls around, the names Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel will take their place on the list.

Of the four storms, Nate made the closest pass to our shores.

A tropical storm at the time, Nate’s waves and winds brought destructive power to Grand Cayman on October 6th, toppling the Kittiwake shipwreck, pushing it onto the reef, and damaging coral.

Nate also destroyed 90% of the West Bay public dock. It took several weeks to rebuild.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

