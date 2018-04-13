Four hurricane names retired from Atlantic basin list

The World Meteorological Organization sends four hurricanes from 2017’s season into retirement.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate were deemed so destructive and deadly the WMO committee voted to replace them on the Atlantic basin names list, which repeats every six years.

When 2023 rolls around, the names Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel will take their place on the list.

Of the four storms, Nate made the closest pass to our shores.

A tropical storm at the time, Nate’s waves and winds brought destructive power to Grand Cayman on October 6th, toppling the Kittiwake shipwreck, pushing it onto the reef, and damaging coral.

Nate also destroyed 90% of the West Bay public dock. It took several weeks to rebuild.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

