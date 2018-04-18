Eco Smart
Gambling den broken up, West Bay man and woman detained

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police arrest two people after community officers break-up an illegal gambling den.
A 42-year-old West Bay man and a 26-year-old West Bay woman were arrested for 4 offences.
Officers Friday (13 April) conducted an operation in the vicinity of West Church Street and Mount Pleasant Road.
They recovered around CI $3000 and various items used for illegal gambling.
A further search was carried out at another nearby residence and a fake $100 note was recovered along with more gambling-related items.
The pair was arrested on suspicion of permitting a place to be used as a gaming house, possession of lottery tickets, selling lottery tickets and possession of criminal property.
They are currently on bail.

