Police arrest two people after community officers break-up an illegal gambling den.
A 42-year-old West Bay man and a 26-year-old West Bay woman were arrested for 4 offences.
Officers Friday (13 April) conducted an operation in the vicinity of West Church Street and Mount Pleasant Road.
They recovered around CI $3000 and various items used for illegal gambling.
A further search was carried out at another nearby residence and a fake $100 note was recovered along with more gambling-related items.
The pair was arrested on suspicion of permitting a place to be used as a gaming house, possession of lottery tickets, selling lottery tickets and possession of criminal property.
They are currently on bail.
Gambling den broken up, West Bay man and woman detained
Police arrest two people after community officers break-up an illegal gambling den.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.