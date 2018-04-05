Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Crime News Politics

Ganja decriminalisation in Cayman? Governor: It needs careful consideration

April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury says careful consideration must be given and scientific evidence examined before any determination is made on legalising marijuana in Cayman.
The Governor made the comment as he fielded questions on the issue at last week’s media briefing at Governor’s House.
Last year Cayman approved the use of medicinal cannabis oil. However, there have been calls in some quarters for the lawmakers to go a step further and decriminalise small quantities of marijuana.
“I think we need to think smartly on these issues and really listen and when there is a case for tightening the law or perhaps loosening the law then that we do that. But these have to be worked out very, very carefully,” said Governor Choudhury.
The Governor addressed the issue from his perspective and not a legislative stance. He has no power to shape laws. We did reach out to the Premier’s Office on the issue. We are yet to hear back.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: