Ganja decriminalisation in Cayman? Governor: It needs careful consideration

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury says careful consideration must be given and scientific evidence examined before any determination is made on legalising marijuana in Cayman.

The Governor made the comment as he fielded questions on the issue at last week’s media briefing at Governor’s House.

Last year Cayman approved the use of medicinal cannabis oil. However, there have been calls in some quarters for the lawmakers to go a step further and decriminalise small quantities of marijuana.

“I think we need to think smartly on these issues and really listen and when there is a case for tightening the law or perhaps loosening the law then that we do that. But these have to be worked out very, very carefully,” said Governor Choudhury.

The Governor addressed the issue from his perspective and not a legislative stance. He has no power to shape laws. We did reach out to the Premier’s Office on the issue. We are yet to hear back.

