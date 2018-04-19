Eco Smart
Gas prices highest in eight months

April 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
Gas prices are at their highest in at least eight months and you’re paying more than a quarter more per gallon for regular gasoline than you were in August.

The average price per gallon in late August and September 2017 was $4.30 per imperial gallon.

Through two weeks of April, the average price jumped to $4.52 per gallon. 

In October 2017, the price was $4.36 and hovered around $4.38 for the next few months.

We saw a jump in February and then there has been a significant jump this month.

In fact, the price week ending 14 April is $4.59, according to this week’s retail gas price check from the Utility Regulation and Competition Office. 

That’s the highest price listed for any given week according to the data on the OfReg website, which begins in August 2017. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

