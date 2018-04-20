Eco Smart
Government exploring partnership to provide lifeguard service

April 19, 2018
Joe Avary
Months of record-breaking air arrivals numbers have Cayman’s beaches brimming with tourists, but how can we ensure their safety in the water?

With that question in mind, Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell told Cayman 27 government is exploring the idea of a public-private partnership to provide life saving equipment and personnel for some of Cayman’s most popular swimming locations.

“We have more people on our beaches than ever before, and we have as a result more incidents happening on our beaches, so we are looking at how we can go about mitigating that, and one of the ideas we are exploring is this public private partnership,” said Mr. Howell.

Mr. Howell suggested the arrangement could entail partnering with hotels and other businesses to provide the lifeguard service.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

