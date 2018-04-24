Eco Smart
Governor welcomed in West Bay

April 23, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury got a warm West Bay welcome on Friday (20 April) evening as West Bay MLAs hosted a special reception in his honour.

The Governor traveled the district during the day meeting elderly residents and their families and learning about Cayman heritage. The day ended with a reception at the Cayman Islands Turtle Centre.

“You have come to a good place and so while I will not try to demise the genuineness of our other district, I am always proud to say I am proud to be a West Bayer,” said Hon. McKeeva Bush, House Speaker. The Governor was also treated to demonstrations of rope tying and live performances at his welcome reception.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

