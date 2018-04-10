FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
‘Greater things to come’ as Hyman places 5th in men’s 100m final

April 9, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After a blistering season’s best of 10.10 seconds in the semi-finals, Cayman’s Kemar Hyman placed 5th in men’s 100 meter finals Monday (9 April) at the XXI Commonwealth Games, crossing the finish line with a time of 10.21 seconds.

“It was a good experience. If you asked me four years ago if I would be in the finals after not making t, it’s a great accomplishment. It’s only showing me that I can do greater things in the years to come.”

South Africa’s Akanie Simbine took gold with a time of 10.03 seconds, followed by teammate Henricho Bruintjies at 10.17. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake stumbled through the first 40 meters but recovered to take bronze with a time of 10.19 seconds.

Swimming
Women’s 50m Back, Heat 4
1st E Seebhom 27.63 (AUS)
2nd K Masse     27.99 (CAN)
3rd K Dawson    28.17 (SCO)
8th Lauren Hew 31.35 (CAY)
 
In her last race of the games, Cayman’s Lauren Hew placed 8th in the preliminary heat of the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 31.35 seconds. Hew said she very satisfied with her performance, especially in the 50 meter free where she advanced to the semi-finals.
 
“I was happy with my prelim swim because it was the best time by almost half a second, which is quite a lot in a 50. I think my performance in 50 was a lot better than my performance on the first day because I think I had more nerves on the first day. It was pretty nerve racking

Squash

Cayman’s Cameron Stafford lost in 4 sets to Englishman Joe Fraser in the men’s plate final Monday, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Sunday 8 April

Men’s 110mh: Heat 1
1st A Pozzi    13.29  Q (ENG)
2nd A Alkana 13.32 Q (RSA)
3rd N Hough  13.46 Q (AUS)
6th R Forbes 13.88 (CAY)
 
Cayman’s Ronald Forbes failed to advance in the men’s 100m hurdles. Although only his second race of the year, the national record holder said it was a positive building block.

“I went out there and executed to the best of my ability. I don’t have any regrets about it. I would have hoped that I could have lowered the time a little bit more than what it was. However, it was the best that I had on this day and I held nothing back.”

Boxing

Men’s 75kg:

Dariel Ebanks lost by unanimous decision against Benjamin Whittaker of England.

“He was the better man. We were both giving it all we had. He was fading, I was fading. He’s a great fighter. I have to give it up to him. I was trying to catch him with a good shot but he had a good eye. He kept dodging them. The only thing I was catching him with was the jabs. I should have started off with that because I have a great jab. It got me off the game plan.”

Women’s 45-48kg:

In her Commonwealth Games debut, 21-year old Brandy Barnes lost her quarterfinal match up to 39-year old Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka via referee stoppage in the first round.

Swimming

5th: Heat 5, 50m breast: David Ebanks, 30.04
5th: Heat 1, 50m back: Lauren Hew, 2:27.88
8th: Heat 4, 100m free: Lauren Hew, 58:79
7th: Heat 5, 100m free: Alison Jackson, 59:54
8th: Heat 4, 100m fly: Iain McCallum, 58:08
 
Squash
Women’s Single Consolation Plate Finals
Amanda Haywood (BAR)
def
Eilidh Bridgeman (CAY)
3-0: 11-3, 11-8, 11-9

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

