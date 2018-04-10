‘Greater things to come’ as Hyman places 5th in men’s 100m final

After a blistering season’s best of 10.10 seconds in the semi-finals, Cayman’s Kemar Hyman placed 5th in men’s 100 meter finals Monday (9 April) at the XXI Commonwealth Games, crossing the finish line with a time of 10.21 seconds.
“It was a good experience. If you asked me four years ago if I would be in the finals after not making t, it’s a great accomplishment. It’s only showing me that I can do greater things in the years to come.”
South Africa’s Akanie Simbine took gold with a time of 10.03 seconds, followed by teammate Henricho Bruintjies at 10.17. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake stumbled through the first 40 meters but recovered to take bronze with a time of 10.19 seconds.
Squash
Cayman’s Cameron Stafford lost in 4 sets to Englishman Joe Fraser in the men’s plate final Monday, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.
Sunday 8 April
“I went out there and executed to the best of my ability. I don’t have any regrets about it. I would have hoped that I could have lowered the time a little bit more than what it was. However, it was the best that I had on this day and I held nothing back.”
Boxing
Men’s 75kg:
Dariel Ebanks lost by unanimous decision against Benjamin Whittaker of England.
“He was the better man. We were both giving it all we had. He was fading, I was fading. He’s a great fighter. I have to give it up to him. I was trying to catch him with a good shot but he had a good eye. He kept dodging them. The only thing I was catching him with was the jabs. I should have started off with that because I have a great jab. It got me off the game plan.”
Women’s 45-48kg:
In her Commonwealth Games debut, 21-year old Brandy Barnes lost her quarterfinal match up to 39-year old Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka via referee stoppage in the first round.
Swimming
