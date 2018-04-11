Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Group beats, robs man in GT

April 10, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say nearly a half-dozen people attacked, beat and robbed a man on Mary Street, near Rock Hole Road.

It happened Sunday (8 April) around midnight, according to an RCIPS press release. 

The group took a cell phone and cash from the victim, who fell to the ground and was kicked several times. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tipline, 949-7777, or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tipline, 800-TIPS (8477).

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: