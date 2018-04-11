Group beats, robs man in GT

Police say nearly a half-dozen people attacked, beat and robbed a man on Mary Street, near Rock Hole Road.

It happened Sunday (8 April) around midnight, according to an RCIPS press release.

The group took a cell phone and cash from the victim, who fell to the ground and was kicked several times. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tipline, 949-7777, or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tipline, 800-TIPS (8477).

