Gun Amnesty 2018 and Firearm statistics for 2017

Police say anyone possessing illegal gun or ammunition can turn them in to police without penalty starting next month.

The first gun amnesty since 2011 was announced on the heels of the recent National Security Council meeting. This after the number of recovered illegal firearms jumped 61% from 2016 to last year.

Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks has this report.

Ahead of next month’s planned gun amnesty programme, Police Commissioner Derek Byrnes says it takes a community to get guns off the streets.

“We are meeting during the week to finalize partners on board with us we are looking to the churches now, looking at the key influential people in those churches,” said Mr. Byrnes.

In 2017, the RCIPS recovered 29 illegal firearms, a 61% increase over 2016. Of the 29 firearms, 19 were manufactured firearms, 10 were either imitation, modified flare guns or air pistols. There was a 31% drop in crimes involving firearms last year versus 2016.

In the report, police said they believe,” the removal of illegal firearms and a decrease in firearms crimes are strongly correlated. The high number of firearm recoveries in 2017 may have prevented some serious crimes and it’s a credit to the officers who accepted a level of risk to take them off the street.”

Police said they plan to launch the gun amnesty in early or mid-May.

