History made as wheelchair-accessible ramp rolls out on SMB

Disability advocates are hailing Friday (6 April) as a major milestone in accessibility for all.

The country’s first public disability access ramp, known as a Mobi-Mat, was deployed for the first time Friday at public beach.

Already the mat is being put to good use. Those on hand to see its initial deployment say it’s a victory for inclusivity and a proud moment for Cayman.

“Cayman has so much to be proud of and this can be near the top of the list of the things to be proud of that we are doing for those who are less fortunate and less mobile than many of us,” said Alice Mae Coe, Deputy Chair of the Older Persons Council.

“Cayman has our national disability policy and when we look at the action plans for accessibility for the natural and built environments, this definitely ticks a lot of boxes for a variety of different ministries, and as a community we should be so excited,” said Kim Voaden, Sunrise Centre Director.

“We have to have this,” said Rotarian Eddie Thompson. “We don’t just have to have it here, this is just the start, we really have to have this in a lot of our other beaches but, obviously with public beach being the number one destination, and easy access for parking and everything else, this was the idea.”

“You see me on TV a lot and I fight for stuff, and when I promise something, it happens,” said community activist Morne Botes, and instrumental figure in the “Save the Cove” movement as well as an advocate for beach access and disability access issues.

“I started this project two years ago with Susie Bodden who then became president of Rotary, and with Kim Voaden, and here we are two years later and it is in,” said Mr. Botes. “My next mission is to get one of these on each public beach and to get safety equipment to make everyone’s lives better on every public beach.”

The initial roll-out of the accessibility ramp is a ‘soft opening’ of sorts. It was in place for this weekend’s Guardian’s Alive event…

It will be officially launched in coming weeks, and after that will be semi-permanenly installed at public beach.

