HMCI, DCFS calls for hurricane shelter volunteers

April 16, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Children and Family Services and Hazard Management Cayman Islands and joining forces to recruit volunteers to staff shelters for the 2018 hurricane season.

HMCI’s Simon Boxall joined Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes to discuss.

