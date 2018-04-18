Eco Smart
House Speaker calls for West Bay choir

April 17, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
One lawmaker says it’s time to sing the praises of his community, literally. West Bay West MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush renews calls to create a West Bay choir.

“I want to encourage people to come out to those things. To come out to that meeting and be a part of something that is positive in the community. It’s not just coming to sing in a choir. We are going to have as I said some stage pantomime and plays. We want to develop into that,” said Mr. Bush.

He tried to create the choir last month but there was a low turnout. Mr. Bush wants potential singers to come out on 26 May.

