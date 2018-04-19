Eco Smart
HSA audit into security dept. still ongoing

April 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Health Services Authority remains tight-lipped on its audit into irregularities at its Security Department only saying that the probe is ongoing.
It’s nearly two months since the HSA launched the audit. Cayman 27 broke the story that a number of staffers in that department were sent on leave as the Authority probed overtime racked up by security personnel.
Today(18 April) we reached out to HSA for an update on their inquiry. They issued a statement which stated, “the Health Services Authority understands the public’s interest in the matter but as this is an ongoing investigation, the Authority is unable to provide any additional details, at this time.”
We asked if any further disciplinary action was taken by the HSA as the probe continues. They declined to comment.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

