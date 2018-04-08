Hyman’s season-best 10.10 propels him to Commonwealth Games final

Cayman’s Kemar Hyman is peaking at the right time.

After running 10.24 seconds in the preliminaries of the men’s 100 meters at the XXI Commonwealth Games Sunday (8 April), Hyman dropped time in the third semifinal heat for a season’s-best time of 10.10 seconds.

“All I wanted to do was go out there and execute the best race I could and that’s what I did and came out with the win,” Hyman said.

With Jamaican Yohan Blake proving to be the only man faster at 10.06 seconds in the first semifinal heat, Hyman says the men’s final is anyone’s for the taking.

“Anything can happen in the finals. Everyone that made the finals basically trained hard and got their stuff together to make the finals, so I’m just trying to do the best for Cayman,” he said.

Hyman seems to be rebounding from a disastrous 2018 IAAF Indoor World Championships, where he was disqualified from the preliminary heats for a false start. He says his performance thus far in Australia is more indicative of his ability.

“That’s just me being relaxed, and a part of running the 100 meters is being relaxed and patient. That’s what me and my coach have been talking about the whole year and that’s what I came and did,” Hyman said.

The 100-meter national record holder is looking to win Cayman’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games since 2010 when Cydonie Mothersille won gold in the women’s 200 meters. Cayman has won two medals all-time at the games, the other coming in 2002 when Kareem Streete-Thompson leaped to bronze in the long jump.

The finals are scheduled for at 8:15 p.m. Monday (9 April) on the Gold Coast, 5:15 a.m. Monday in the Cayman Islands.

Here is a look at the men’s 100 meter finals:

Kemar Hyman, Cayman Islands (PB 9.95* , SB 10.10)

Yohan Blake, Jamaica (PB 9.69, SB 9.90)

Seye Ogunlewe, Nigeria (PB 10.12, SB 10.20)

Jason Rogers, St. Kitts and Nevis (PB 10.01, SB 10.18)

Enoch Olaoluwa Adegoke, Nigeria (PB 10.19, SB 10.19)

Adam Gemili, England (PB 9.97, SB 10.08)

Akani Simbine, South Africa (PB 9.89, SB 9.94)

Henricho Bruintjies, South Africa (PB 9.97, SB 9.94)

*Cayman Islands national record, 7 July 2012, Meeting de Atletismo Madrid

