Jackson gets PB in 400 Free at XXI Commonwealth Games

Here is a look at the results from Cayman’s athletes at the XXI Commonwealth Games for Tuesday 10 April:
Women’s 400 Free
Heat 1
3rd: Alison Jackson 4:42.01 (PB)
Men’s Long Jump
NM* Carl Morgan
No Mark
Squash
Men’s Doubles
AUS def CAY 2-0 (J Kelly, A Frazer)
Mixed Doubles
SCO def CAY 2-0 (J Kelly, C Laing)
IND def CAY 2-0 (J Kelly, C Laing)
Women’s Doubles
AUS def CAY 2-0 (S Hennings, M West)
ENG def CAY 2-0 (E Bridgeman, C Laing)
CAY def GUY 2-0 (S Hennings, M West)
