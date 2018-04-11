Eco Smart
Jackson gets PB in 400 Free at XXI Commonwealth Games

April 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here is a look at the results from Cayman’s athletes at the XXI Commonwealth Games for Tuesday 10 April:

 
Women’s 400 Free
Heat 1
3rd: Alison Jackson 4:42.01 (PB)
 
Men’s Long Jump
NM* Carl Morgan
No Mark
 
Squash
 
Men’s Doubles
AUS def CAY 2-0 (J Kelly, A Frazer)
 
Mixed Doubles
SCO def CAY 2-0 (J Kelly, C Laing)
IND def CAY 2-0 (J Kelly, C Laing)
 
Women’s Doubles
AUS def CAY 2-0 (S Hennings, M West)
ENG def CAY 2-0 (E Bridgeman, C Laing)
CAY def GUY 2-0 (S Hennings, M West)<red
 

