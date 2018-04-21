Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Jamaican Senator visits Cayman

April 20, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A Jamaican Senator who champions disability rights visits Cayman.

Dr. Floyd Morris is a major Caribbean advocate for disability reform. He’s the first blind senator in Jamaica’s history. He is here to deliver a keynote address at a local church on the impact of disabilities on some of the core areas of people’s lives.

“Person with disabilities have been playing their role and it’s not to be construed that persons with disabilities are only subject of charity and cannot make any meaning full contribution to society,” said Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris will also be launching a book on Monday (23 April) at Books and Book entitled “By Faith and Not by Sight.”

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: