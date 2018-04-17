Eco Smart
KRI Performing Arts brings dance to Cayman’s school

April 16, 2018
Joe Avary
Local dance troupe KRI Performing Arts is bringing their high energy dance moves to school.

Students at Cayman Islands Further Education Centre were treated to an hour of dance performance Friday afternoon (13 April)

The energy was so infectious, some students even hopped up on stage to join the fun.

“We don’t have these programmes here, so it’s really important that our students get exposure to it,” said Delores Thompson, CIFEC Director. “It’s a great forum for expression for them so we are really happy to host this today.”

The KRI spotlight school tour hits a different school every week through the end of May. The schedule is as follows:

John Grey High School – April 20th
 
Clifton Hunter High School – April  27th
 
Cayman Acadamy –  May 4th
 
East End Primary – May 11th
 
Sir John A Cumber Primary – May 18th
 
Prospect Primary – May 25th

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

