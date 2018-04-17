KRI Performing Arts brings dance to Cayman’s school

Local dance troupe KRI Performing Arts is bringing their high energy dance moves to school.

Students at Cayman Islands Further Education Centre were treated to an hour of dance performance Friday afternoon (13 April)

The energy was so infectious, some students even hopped up on stage to join the fun.

“We don’t have these programmes here, so it’s really important that our students get exposure to it,” said Delores Thompson, CIFEC Director. “It’s a great forum for expression for them so we are really happy to host this today.”

The KRI spotlight school tour hits a different school every week through the end of May. The schedule is as follows:

John Grey High School – April 20th

Clifton Hunter High School – April 27th

Cayman Acadamy – May 4th

East End Primary – May 11th

Sir John A Cumber Primary – May 18th

Prospect Primary – May 25th

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

