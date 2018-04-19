Last minute injunction granted in Lower Valley foreclosure case

With time running out, former firefighter Raul Martinez takes the fight to save his home from foreclosure to the courts.

Today, Mr. Martinez filed an injunction to stop the sale of his Lower Valley home. Cayman 27 understands it was granted late Wednesday afternoon (18 April).

At the center of his argument, a so-called ‘drive-by evaluation’ he maintains severely undervalued his property.

He said the bank sold the home for $285000, but he showed Cayman 27 previous evaluations placing it in the $700,000 to $800,000 range.

A hearing has been scheduled for May 9th.

Mr. Martinez and his family will remain in their home for the time being.

