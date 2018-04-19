Eco Smart
Last minute injunction granted in Lower Valley foreclosure case

April 18, 2018
Joe Avary
With time running out, former firefighter Raul Martinez takes the fight to save his home from foreclosure to the courts.

Today, Mr. Martinez filed an injunction to stop the sale of his Lower Valley home. Cayman 27 understands it was granted late Wednesday afternoon (18 April).

At the center of his argument, a so-called ‘drive-by evaluation’ he maintains severely undervalued his property.

He said the bank sold the home for $285000, but he showed Cayman 27 previous evaluations placing it in the $700,000 to $800,000 range.

A hearing has been scheduled for May 9th.

Mr. Martinez and his family will remain in their home for the time being.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

