Little Cayman iguana wranglers take swift action to thwart hatching

Little Cayman’s Green Iguana B’Gonna invasive species response team jumped into action to nab a breeding female before she could lay a massive clutch.

41 eggs were retrieved from the invasive adult female. She was captured and killed a short time after being spotted basking in the road.

Volunteer Ed Houlcroft told Cayman 27 the breeding female is the 51st invasive green iguana to be captured since the team started record-keeping in 2007.

He said the effort to control the invasive green iguana on Little Cayman would not be possible without buy-in from the community.

“Most people on the island are aware of the problem, and what to do when they see one, that means if we can respond immediately just like we could do in this instance, then we can capture the iguana that same day and it’s a much greater chance than having to go back 24 hours or 48 hours later,” said Mr. Houlcroft.

He said the team 14 green iguanas were captured after a hatching event last year. Back in 2012, 19 hatchlings were captured after a similar event.

He told Cayman 27 the thwarted hatching event is a huge success for the programme.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

