Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Environment News

Little Cayman iguana wranglers take swift action to thwart hatching

April 17, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Little Cayman’s Green Iguana B’Gonna invasive species response team jumped into action to nab a breeding female before she could lay a massive clutch.

41 eggs were retrieved from the invasive adult female. She was captured and killed a short time after being spotted basking in the road.

Volunteer Ed Houlcroft told Cayman 27 the breeding female is the 51st invasive green iguana to be captured since the team started record-keeping in 2007.

He said the effort to control the invasive green iguana on Little Cayman would not be possible without buy-in from the community.

“Most people on the island are aware of the problem, and what to do when they see one, that means if we can respond immediately just like we could do in this instance, then we can capture the iguana that same day and it’s a much greater chance than having to go back 24 hours or 48 hours later,” said Mr. Houlcroft.

He said the team 14 green iguanas were captured after a hatching event last year. Back in 2012, 19 hatchlings were captured after a similar event.

He told Cayman 27 the thwarted hatching event is a huge success for the programme.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: