Making travel easy: Gov’t launches Fast-Track Cayman programme

Traveling to Cayman through Miami International Airport on the national flag carrier Cayman Airways just got a little easier, at least when it comes to clearing Immigration and Customs.

Today (20 April) Government formally launched its Fast-track Cayman programme aimed at speeding up the Immigration and Customs process for passengers in Miami.

“It really is a customer-centric opportunity for us to deliver enhanced service,” said Immigration Ministry deputy chief officer Mike Ebanks.

The Government formally launched the Fast-Track Cayman programme Friday in Miami, it is an initiative aimed at cutting down the time spent waiting to clear Customs and Immigration.

“Owen Roberts Airport is going through some phenomenal changes at the moment and that has brought its challenges and this is an opportunity for Customs, Immigration, Cayman Airways to alleviate some of that pressure and deliver an awesome service,” said Mr. Ebanks.

The way it works is simple, Customs and Immigration personnel will be stationed at Miami International Airport to process passengers ahead of arriving in Cayman.

“The cost involved are certainly minimal. We have not increased our staffing, we have just re-allocated our resources in other ways and so the cost is minimal if any,” Mr. Ebanks added.

The Fast-Track programme is only available to passengers traveling through Miami International Airport on Fridays and Saturdays, but Tourism councilor David Wight says there will be great benefits.

“For tourists, it will be a great experience and quicker for them, and as you say, they will be able to get to the beach quicker instead of waiting in lines at the airport,” Mr. Wight said.

Now with Government’s exclusive Fast-Track service only running in Miami they do expect that more passengers will be heading to Grand Cayman, because of course, nobody likes a line.

The Fast-Track Cayman programme is in partnership with US Customs and Border officials and is the first of its kind to have foreign Immigration and Customs officials working in the Miami airport.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

