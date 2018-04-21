Eco Smart
Man accused of pulling knife on police turns himself in

April 20, 2018
Kevin Morales
Dorlin Allen Ebanks, the 64-year-old West Bay man wanted by the RCIPS,  has turned himself into police.

Police were searching for him since earlier this week when they say he pulled a knife on two detectives who found him with a package of cocaine.

He then ran off.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and other drug-related offences as well as escaping lawful custody, damage to property, threats to kill and carrying an offensive weapon.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

