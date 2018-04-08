FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
News

Man found dead in GT

April 8, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say they’ve launched an investigation after a man was found dead in George Town.

There was nothing found at the scene to suggest an issue with public safety, according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Saturday (7 April) they responded to a report of a man found at a location Newport Avenue, in George Town. The 41-year old George Town man showed no signs of life and who was believed to be dead.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where his status was confirmed when he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. by the attending doctor.

This matter is currently under police investigation and further details on this matter will be provided as they are made available, according to police.

About the author

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

