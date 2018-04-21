Man found “not guilty” in sex crime against minor

A man accused of sex crimes against a prepubescent child today (20 April) was found not guilty.

Grand Court Justice Michael Woods handed the verdict down shortly after 2 p.m.

He said it’s hard to prove crimes of this nature because there was no evidence other than personal testimony. The man and his family cried tears of joy and relief following the judge’s verdict.

Cayman 27 is prohibited by court order from releasing any information that could identify the victim or suspect in this matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

