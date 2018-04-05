Kaaboo – Early Bird
Minister admonishes inconsiderate campers to clean up their mess

April 4, 2018
Joe Avary
Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said Easter campers who left their mess behind after the long holiday weekend should go back and pick it up.

Cayman 27’s cameras were alerted to several bags of garbage left behind just north of Tiki beach.

Minister Dwayne Seymour urged those who left litter at their Easter campsites to double back and retrieve it

One beach user who wanted to remain anonymous told Cayman 27 she was left to clean up some of the mess herself after campers abandoned their sites after the holidays. Another anonymous beach user said she offered one group a bag and a suggestion to pick up the numerous beer bottles in their vicinity.

Minister Seymour admonished inconsiderate campers to do the right thing in a statement.

“I recommend to all the entities and groups who were camping on the beaches etc., although after a tiring week, to go back and pick up the trash left at their respective sites. The beauty of Cayman is everybody’s business,” he said in a text message exchange.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

