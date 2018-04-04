Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Missing Cuban cruise ship employee found in West Bay

April 3, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Police have located a cruise ship employee missing in Cayman.

Cuban Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez never returned to her ship MSC Opera after disembarking in Cayman on 22 March and she never reached out to authorities either.

Today a police spokesperson said an officer spotted the woman in West Bay.

She is currently in police custody pending an Immigration Department investigation.

That probe will determine whether she or anyone else faces charges in the matter.

Police said Ms. Perez is in good health.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: