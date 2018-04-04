Missing Cuban cruise ship employee found in West Bay

Police have located a cruise ship employee missing in Cayman.

Cuban Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez never returned to her ship MSC Opera after disembarking in Cayman on 22 March and she never reached out to authorities either.

Today a police spokesperson said an officer spotted the woman in West Bay.

She is currently in police custody pending an Immigration Department investigation.

That probe will determine whether she or anyone else faces charges in the matter.

Police said Ms. Perez is in good health.

