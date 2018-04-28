Eco Smart
More tourism records fall

April 27, 2018
Kevin Morales
More records fall when it comes to Cayman’s tourism product.

54,965 visitors arrived in the Cayman Islands by air in March, according to the Department of Tourism.

It marks the first time air arrivals surpassed 50,000 in a single month. It also marks the 10th-straight month air arrivals surpassed previously recorded statistics.

So far in the first quarter of the year, 134,170 visitors arrived in Cayman. That’s a 20% increase over the first quarter of last year.

Where are these visitors coming from? When looking at the month of March, Cayman saw a nearly 26% hike in visitors from the US compared to March 20-17.

There was also a nearly 14% hike in visitors from Canada.

Regionally, arrivals from Latin America grew nearly 36% and visitors from Europe 17%.

Cayman has enjoyed a record-breaking streak of tourism arrivals starting last year. Last summer, the severe hurricanes that hit the Eastern Caribbean made it difficult for the tourism products for several countries to operate.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

