Nah today bobo: wandering ghost net removed from Cayman’s waters

A mass of discarded fishing nets first spotted drifting north of Grand Cayman early this week is removed from our waters.

Fisherman Charles Ebanks located the wandering ghost net Thursday, securing it to a public mooring.

At Friday’s first light (20 April), Mr. Ebanks and his brother Edroy were on the water, putting an end to this ghost net’s grisly cycle of death.

“You know what, the longer it stays out there, the more time it has to kill something else,” said Mr. Ebanks. “The quicker I get it out of the water, the better off it is for everybody, the environment, for us, for everything.”

Whereabouts of the drifting net of death were unknown from its first sighting monday afternoon. Mr. Ebanks told Cayman 27 he found it while fishing east of rum point Thursday (19 April).

“I was looking for birds, like frigate birds, and I saw this thing drifting so I approached it,” said Mr. Ebanks. “Some of it was on the reef so we had to cut some of it out of the reef.”

With ‘Captain Charles’ at the helm, his brother free dived under the ghost net, bundling it together to make for an easier tow through the Rum Point channel and into the North Sound.

With twin 225’s churning, the ghost net was towed to a peninsula near Harbour House marina where it was lifted onto dry land.

“It’s probably been out there a few months, according to the growth on it, and of course you can see all the baby lobsters,” said Mr. Ebanks.

“I’m glad we were able to get it on land and get as many of those little lobsters out, and the shrimp and crabs that were all tangled up in there, to get that out and get them back into the sea,” said DOE Research Officer Bradley Johnson.

He and other Department of Environment staffers combed through the tangled mess for survivors.

“Don’t throw anything in the water because you know what, it’ll end up killing something,” said Mr. Ebanks.

For him, it’s all in a day’s work.

“Nah today bobo,” he said, reprising his famous catchphrase with a laugh.

The DOE told Cayman 27 it has been contacted by an overseas entity with an interest in recycling the ghost net. It’s being stored temporarily at the George Town landfill as the feasibility of that plan is explored.

