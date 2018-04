The National Security Council today is set to meet for the first time in nearly a year and this time with a new chairman, newly appointed Governor, His Excellency Anwar Chowdary.

Governor Chowdary stated that crime was a major concern for him. Meanwhile Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller for months has been calling for the council to meet. Governor Chowdary says a statement regarding the meeting would be released tomorrow (11 April 2018).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print