Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Nearly 2 DUI arrests per day in April

April 18, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

An average of 1.8 arrests for drunk driving each day since the start of April.

It’s the latest data provided by police highlighting a growing trend of lawlessness on Cayman’s roads.

Police arrested 32 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence since 1 April, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Police detailed two particular incidents, including a man driving 58 miles per hour along a 25-mile per hour stretch of West Bay Road and another who ran off the road while trying to avoid a road block.

Police say they’ve also issued 136 speeding tickets and 94 tickets for excessive tint since the start of the month.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: