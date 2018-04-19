Nearly 2 DUI arrests per day in April

An average of 1.8 arrests for drunk driving each day since the start of April.

It’s the latest data provided by police highlighting a growing trend of lawlessness on Cayman’s roads.

Police arrested 32 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence since 1 April, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police detailed two particular incidents, including a man driving 58 miles per hour along a 25-mile per hour stretch of West Bay Road and another who ran off the road while trying to avoid a road block.

Police say they’ve also issued 136 speeding tickets and 94 tickets for excessive tint since the start of the month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

