New governor stops by to check out SMB disability access mat

History was made this weekend as Cayman rolled-out its first disability-access beach ramp, and it seems everyone who is anyone wanted to stop by and check it out.

His Excellency Anwar Chowdhury joined accessibility advocate Morne Botes and his wife Shani Petzer for a photograph at the new accessibility attraction. The mobi-mat was deployed for its ‘soft opening’ Friday (7 April).

Mr. Botes said he’s hopeful beach users will respect the mat even on its most crowded days.

“The special needs community will be a big advocate and soon everyone will know it is here and everyone will respect it. I can promise you any parent of a special needs child will actually pick up a broom and clean it up to make sure it’s nice and neat for the next family to enjoy,” said Mr. Botes.

Disability advocates told Cayman 27 the addition of this Mobi-mat makes Seven Mile Beach the first wheelchair accessible government owned public beach in the Caribbean.

